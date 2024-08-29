Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Importance of Digital Transformation for Economic Growth

August 28, 2024_ Indonesian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Budi Arie Setiadi has highlighted the importance of digital...

Indonesia: Importance of Digital Transformation for Economic Growth
29 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 28, 2024_ Indonesian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Budi Arie Setiadi has highlighted the importance of digital transformation to boost the country's economic growth. Speaking at an event in Jakarta, he said that digital transformation is expected to add $100 trillion to the global economy by 2025, with Indonesia's digital economy set to reach $130 billion. Budi also highlighted Indonesians' growing dependence on digital devices, with social media users expected to rise to over 200 million in 2024. The news was reported by detik.com, highlighting the challenges and opportunities of digitalization in Indonesia. The Minister concluded that digital transformation is key to maintaining the country's competitiveness and addressing infrastructure and talent challenges in the sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Digital transformation transformation information technology Budi Arie Setiadi Speaking at an event in Jakarta
Vedi anche
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza