Indonesia: Importance of Digital Transformation for Economic Growth

August 28, 2024_ Indonesian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Budi Arie Setiadi has highlighted the importance of digital transformation to boost the country's economic growth. Speaking at an event in Jakarta, he said that digital transformation is expected to add $100 trillion to the global economy by 2025, with Indonesia's digital economy set to reach $130 billion. Budi also highlighted Indonesians' growing dependence on digital devices, with social media users expected to rise to over 200 million in 2024. The news was reported by detik.com, highlighting the challenges and opportunities of digitalization in Indonesia. The Minister concluded that digital transformation is key to maintaining the country's competitiveness and addressing infrastructure and talent challenges in the sector.