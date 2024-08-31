Indonesia: IMS 2024 Promotes Competitiveness Through Transformative Management

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
12:45
31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 30, 2024_ IMS 2024, with the theme "Mencerdaskan Bangsa, Memajukan Negara", brought together experts from various fields to discuss the importance of transformative management in national competitiveness. During the event, topics such as harmonizing macroeconomic and microeconomic policies and creating a synergistic ecosystem between academia, industry and government were discussed. The Director General of the Ministry of Education stressed the need for transformative strategies to improve education and the country's progress. The source of this news is metrotvnews.com. IMS 2024 featured many prominent speakers and honored notable figures in the field of management in Indonesia.

