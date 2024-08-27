Indonesia: Inauguration of Gerbangdutas 2024 for the development of border areas

August 27, 2024_ The inauguration ceremony of Gerbangdutas 2024, an initiative for the integrated development of Indonesia's border areas, took place today in Pontianak, Kalimantan Barat. The program, led by Minister Hadi Tjahjanto and Minister Tito Karnavian, focuses on the planning and management of border areas for the period 2025-2029. The initiative aims to strengthen cooperation between various government bodies and improve the living conditions of local communities. The ceremony also includes promotion and health care activities for people in border areas, as reported by liputan6.com. Gerbangdutas is an important step towards a more prosperous and cohesive Indonesia, in line with the vision of the Joko Widodo government.