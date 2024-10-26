Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: Inauguration of Istana Garuda in Nusantara Coming Soon

October 25, 2024_ The Indonesian government plans to inaugurate the Istana Garuda, the new presidential palace located in the capital Nusantara, in...

26 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
October 25, 2024_ The Indonesian government plans to inaugurate the Istana Garuda, the new presidential palace located in the capital Nusantara, in the coming days. The ceremony will be presided over by President Prabowo Subianto, as announced by Deputy Minister of Public Works, Diana Kusumastuti. The Istana Garuda is part of a larger plan that also includes the construction of other infrastructure such as a reservoir, markets and stadiums. The construction of this palace is a major national initiative, using only locally produced materials. The news was reported by Investor Daily. The Nusantara project, which aims to move the capital from Jakarta, is seen as a crucial step for Indonesia's economic and infrastructural development.

