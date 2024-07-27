Indonesia: Increase in air passengers after the pandemic

27 July 2024_ The number of air passengers in Indonesia suffered a significant decline in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but began to recover in subsequent years. This recovery highlights the recovery of the country's aviation sector, which is trying to return to pre-pandemic levels. Statistics show a positive trend, with a constant increase in air travel, a sign of growing confidence on the part of travellers. The recovery of tourism and domestic travel is contributing to this increase. The news is reported by Investor Daily. Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, is a major tourist destination in Asia, with an aviation sector vital to its economy.