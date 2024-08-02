Indonesia: Increase in cyber threats to the national financial system

02 August 2024_ Bank Indonesia Deputy Governor Juda Agung said the country's financial system is subject to cyber attacks almost every week. This increase is related to the growing digitalisation of payment systems, which has opened the way to new forms of financial fraud. Juda highlighted the importance of ensuring that every innovation in the financial sector has adequate security measures in place to protect citizens' data. The situation highlights the security challenges that accompany digital advances in Indonesia, as reported by kompas.com. Bank Indonesia is the country's central institution, responsible for monetary policy and the stability of the financial system. Increasing digitalization requires special attention to cybersecurity to safeguard the national economy.