Indonesia: Increase in online loan limits to support SMEs

July 23, 2024_ Increasing the online loan limit to Rp 10 billion could support the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Indonesia, a sector that contributes 61% of the national gross domestic product (GDP). This measure could solve the capital crisis affecting SMEs. SMEs represent a crucial part of the Indonesian economy, and access to greater financing could further stimulate their growth. The initiative aims to provide more accessible and long-term financial solutions for local businesses. Investor Daily Indonesia reports it. This move is seen as an important step to strengthen the country's economy and support innovation and entrepreneurship.