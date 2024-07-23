Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
Indonesia: Increase in online loan limits to support SMEs

July 23, 2024_ Increasing the online loan limit to Rp 10 billion could support the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Indonesia,...

Indonesia: Increase in online loan limits to support SMEs
23 luglio 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
July 23, 2024_ Increasing the online loan limit to Rp 10 billion could support the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Indonesia, a sector that contributes 61% of the national gross domestic product (GDP). This measure could solve the capital crisis affecting SMEs. SMEs represent a crucial part of the Indonesian economy, and access to greater financing could further stimulate their growth. The initiative aims to provide more accessible and long-term financial solutions for local businesses. Investor Daily Indonesia reports it. This move is seen as an important step to strengthen the country's economy and support innovation and entrepreneurship.

