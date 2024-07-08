Cerca nel sito
 
Indonesia: Indagine su PT Telkom e PT Indosat per hacking del Temporary National Data Center

Indonesia: Indagine su PT Telkom e PT Indosat per hacking del Temporary National Data Center
08 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

8 July 2024_ PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. and PT Indosat Tbk. are involved in a Pusat Data Nasional Sementara (PDNS) hacking case currently under investigation. Telkom holds around 25-30% of the data center market in Indonesia and handles 40% of the country's internet traffic. Indosat, on the other hand, controls 11% of the data center market and manages 20% of Indonesian internet traffic. The case involves a Lintasarta employee suspected of being involved in the PDNS hacking. Investor Daily Indonesia reports it. The investigation is ongoing and further details will be released by the competent authorities.

