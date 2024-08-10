Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
Indonesia: Indonesia-Sentris Concept Promotes Development in Peripheral Areas
10 agosto 2024 | 12.26
August 9, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo reiterated the importance of the “Indonesia-Sentris” concept during his speech marking the 74th anniversary of independence, stressing that development must include all regions, not just Java and Jakarta. This approach aims to strengthen peripheral areas, such as Kepulauan Bangka Belitung, through investment in infrastructure and essential services. In Kepulauan Pongok, a new port and improvements in internet access are helping to improve the quality of life and economic opportunities for residents, rctiplus.com reported. The initiative is part of a broader plan to ensure that every corner of Indonesia can benefit from development and modernization.

