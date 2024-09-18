Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:34
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Indonesian Architect Finalist in International Competition in Milan

September 17, 2024_ Muhammad Irsyad, an architecture graduate from Halu Oleo University in Kendari, has been selected as a finalist in the...

Indonesia: Indonesian Architect Finalist in International Competition in Milan
18 settembre 2024 | 12.23
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 17, 2024_ Muhammad Irsyad, an architecture graduate from Halu Oleo University in Kendari, has been selected as a finalist in the prestigious Terraviva Competitions held in Milan, Italy. His project, Benaue Lodge_ NG KALIKASAN, is an innovative backpacker lodge designed with an eco-friendly approach, which beat out hundreds of designs from around the world. Irsyad collaborated with architects from several countries, including the UK and Spain, to develop solutions that combine tourism and sustainable agriculture. The news was reported by telisik.id, highlighting the talent of Indonesian architects on the global stage. This recognition represents a major opportunity to promote Indonesia's architectural creativity and innovation internationally.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
has been selected as his project been Kendari
Vedi anche
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza