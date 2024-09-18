Indonesia: Indonesian Architect Finalist in International Competition in Milan

September 17, 2024_ Muhammad Irsyad, an architecture graduate from Halu Oleo University in Kendari, has been selected as a finalist in the prestigious Terraviva Competitions held in Milan, Italy. His project, Benaue Lodge_ NG KALIKASAN, is an innovative backpacker lodge designed with an eco-friendly approach, which beat out hundreds of designs from around the world. Irsyad collaborated with architects from several countries, including the UK and Spain, to develop solutions that combine tourism and sustainable agriculture. The news was reported by telisik.id, highlighting the talent of Indonesian architects on the global stage. This recognition represents a major opportunity to promote Indonesia's architectural creativity and innovation internationally.