Indonesia: Indonesian artists bring Banyumasan culture to Italy

27 June 2024_ Cipto Subroto, Deputy Director of RSGMP Unsoed and Sanggar Seni Sekar Shanty artist, represents Indonesia in the Italian tour 'Calung-Lengger Banyumasan: The 1st Italian Tour'. The event, born from the collaboration between the 'La Sapienza' University of Rome and the Giorgio Cini Foundation of Venice, aims to promote Banyumasan art in Italy. Cipto, together with nine other artists, will perform in Venice, Rome and Naples, with workshops and shows celebrating traditional Javanese music and dance. The initiative is supported by the Indonesian Ministry of Education and Culture and has received positive feedback from around 400 viewers. serayunews.com reports it. The event also included a cultural promotion on Radio RAI and led to the signing of an MoU for future performances in Italy.