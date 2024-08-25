Indonesia: Indonesian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Meet to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

August 24, 2024_ Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing for the fifth meeting of the Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation. During the meeting, Retno stressed the importance of China as an economic partner for Indonesia and discussed the celebration of 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2025. The two ministers agreed to strengthen cooperation in various fields, including investment and trade, and planned to open an Indonesian Consulate General in Chengdu. The news was reported by detik.com, highlighting Indonesia's commitment to improving bilateral relations and promoting cooperation among developing countries. Chengdu is one of China's major cities, known for its culture and as an economic hub.