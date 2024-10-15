Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: Indonesian National Team Players Become Models for Gucci
15 ottobre 2024 | 12.23
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 15, 2024_ Three players from the Indonesian national football team, Rafael Struick, Justin Hubner and Marselino Ferdinan, have recently gained attention not only for their sporting skills, but also for their role as models for the Italian fashion brand Gucci. The three athletes posed wearing Gucci outfits and accessories in a photoshoot held at the Stadion Utama GBK in Jakarta. Their social media appearances were a great success, with Justin Hubner getting over 697,000 likes for his post. The news was reported by liputan6.com, highlighting the influence of Italian fashion also in the Indonesian sports context. This phenomenon shows how football and fashion can intertwine, bringing international visibility to Indonesian talents.

Tag
brand Gucci football team Indonesian sports context Indonesia
