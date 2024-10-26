Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: Indonesian players become ambassadors for international brands, including Gucci and Seiko

October 26, 2024_ Indonesian national team players are receiving numerous offers to become brand ambassadors, thanks to their success in the 2026...

Indonesia: Indonesian players become ambassadors for international brands, including Gucci and Seiko
26 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
October 26, 2024_ Indonesian national team players are receiving numerous offers to become brand ambassadors, thanks to their success in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. International brands, including the famous Italian fashion brand Gucci and the Japanese watchmaker Seiko, have chosen the athletes to promote their products. Nathan Tjoe-A-On, a naturalized player, has been appointed as an ambassador for Seiko and will attend promotional events wearing a watch from the Prospex line. Three other players, Rafael Struick, Justin Hubner and Marselino Ferdinan, have been involved in the Gucci campaign, showcasing the Fall Winter 2024 collection on social media. The news comes from okes.disway.id and highlights the growing interest in Indonesian football and its impact on the world of fashion and branding.

