Indonesia: Indonesian students victims of human trafficking in Germany

July 6, 2024_ Some Indonesian students have reported being victims of human trafficking under the guise of an internship program in Germany. According to testimonies, the students were forced to sign contracts in German and to work in difficult conditions that did not correspond to their initial promises. Indonesian police have identified five suspects, two of whom still reside in Germany, while the victims have returned to Indonesia. The companies involved, CVGEN and PT Sinar Harapan Bangsa, deny the allegations, arguing that the Ferienjob program does not constitute human trafficking. Detik.com reports it. Indonesia's Ministry of Education has urged universities to protect students and suspend participation in such programs.