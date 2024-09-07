Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
Indonesia: Infidelity Scandal Involves Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano

September 6, 2024_ Maria Rosaria Boccia, a fashion influencer and entrepreneur, is at the center of an infidelity scandal involving Italian Culture...

Indonesia: Infidelity Scandal Involves Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano
07 settembre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 6, 2024_ Maria Rosaria Boccia, a fashion influencer and entrepreneur, is at the center of an infidelity scandal involving Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano. After the minister publicly apologized to his wife and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Maria revealed details about their relationship, which began during an event for the nomination of Italian cuisine as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Boccia also said she had been appointed as an advisor for official events, raising questions about the use of public funds. The news has sparked great interest in Indonesia, as reported by detik.com, highlighting the international attention towards Italian political dynamics. This scandal highlights the complexities of relationships between public figures and their impact on the reputation of government representatives.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza