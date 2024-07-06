Cerca nel sito
 
Indonesia: Inflation declining over the last five years

Indonesia: Inflation declining over the last five years
06 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

July 6, 2024_ Inflation in Indonesia has shown a decreasing trend over the past five years. During 2022, inflation continued to decline steadily. In the first six months of 2024, inflation remained between 2.5% and 3%. This positive trend reflects economic stabilization in the country. Investor Daily reports it. Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, continues to closely monitor its economic indicators to ensure sustainable growth.

