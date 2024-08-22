Indonesia: Infrastructure budget expected to increase in 2025

August 22, 2024_ The Indonesian government plans a significant increase in its infrastructure budget in 2025, with the proposal reaching Rp430.5 trillion, up from Rp375.4 trillion in 2024. This increase is supported by the availability of fiscal space and the government’s priority focus on infrastructure development. The proposed budget allocates 5.04 percent of the entire budget to infrastructure, with 28.5 percent of this amount reserved for priority national projects. The budget proposal will be submitted to the Council of People’s Representatives (DPR) for approval, Investor Daily Indonesia reported. The 2024 allocation also includes a Rp38.88 trillion budget for the Ministry of Transport, highlighting the importance of infrastructure in the national development plan.