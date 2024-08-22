Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:42
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Infrastructure budget expected to increase in 2025

August 22, 2024_ The Indonesian government plans a significant increase in its infrastructure budget in 2025, with the proposal reaching Rp430.5...

Indonesia: Infrastructure budget expected to increase in 2025
22 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 22, 2024_ The Indonesian government plans a significant increase in its infrastructure budget in 2025, with the proposal reaching Rp430.5 trillion, up from Rp375.4 trillion in 2024. This increase is supported by the availability of fiscal space and the government’s priority focus on infrastructure development. The proposed budget allocates 5.04 percent of the entire budget to infrastructure, with 28.5 percent of this amount reserved for priority national projects. The budget proposal will be submitted to the Council of People’s Representatives (DPR) for approval, Investor Daily Indonesia reported. The 2024 allocation also includes a Rp38.88 trillion budget for the Ministry of Transport, highlighting the importance of infrastructure in the national development plan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
budget trillion budget budget proposal will Council of People's Representatives
Vedi anche
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza