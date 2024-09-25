Indonesia: Infrastructure Development Under Jokowi Improves Local Economy

September 25, 2024_ Over the past decade, President Joko Widodo’s government has implemented massive infrastructure development, particularly in the construction of village roads, helping to improve the economy of local communities. This policy is expected to continue under the new administration of Prabowo Subianto. Village roads are key to connecting different areas and improving access to services for villagers. Over the past decade, 366,000 kilometers of village roads have been built, along with bridges, national roads, and irrigation systems, as reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. This infrastructure development is crucial to ensuring connectivity in rural and remote areas of Indonesia, thus supporting the economic growth and well-being of local communities.