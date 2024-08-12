Indonesia: Initiative to combat gender-based violence among young people

August 12, 2024_ In Indonesia, an initiative called Generasi Gender (Gen G) has been launched to address gender and sexual violence, involving young people and communities. The campaign, promoted by Yayasan Gemilang Sehat Indonesia, aims to raise awareness and encourage victims to speak out about their experiences, addressing the issue of fear and social stigma. According to a survey, 1 in 3 women have experienced physical or sexual violence, highlighting the urgency of effective interventions. The source of this information is tempo.co. The initiative aims to create a safer and more just environment for all, including involving young men in the fight against gender-based violence.