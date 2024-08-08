Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 08 Agosto 2024
Indonesia: Initiative to improve the global skills of Indonesian youth

07 August 2024_ The Indonesian Ministry of Education and Culture supported an event titled “Create Your Global Horizons Living Canvas” in Jakarta,...

Indonesia: Initiative to improve the global skills of Indonesian youth
08 agosto 2024 | 13.05
Redazione Adnkronos
07 August 2024_ The Indonesian Ministry of Education and Culture supported an event titled “Create Your Global Horizons Living Canvas” in Jakarta, aimed at promoting global opportunities for young people. The event featured prominent experts and speakers, including the Director General of Railways and the Secretary of the Ministry of Education, who discussed the importance of a global mindset to address future challenges. Hafidz Muksin, one of the speakers, stressed the need for innovation and skills to compete internationally, also highlighting Indonesia’s progress in the PISA program. This was reported by poskota.co. The meeting also included information sessions on scholarships, offering participants opportunities to study abroad.

