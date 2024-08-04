Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 04 Agosto 2024
Indonesia: Initiatives to combat malnutrition and stunting

04 August 2024_ The Indonesian government is intensifying its actions to address the problem of malnutrition and stunting, with a particular focus on...

04 agosto 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
04 August 2024_ The Indonesian government is intensifying its actions to address the problem of malnutrition and stunting, with a particular focus on collaboration with Dinas Kesehatan and DPPPAKB. Assistance programs such as the distribution of eggs and careful monitoring of the prices of basic necessities are planned to ensure effective nutritional intervention. The official also announced his intention to regularly visit communities to gather feedback and monitor progress on the ground. These measures are critical to ensuring programs are targeted and reach families in need, as reported by tribunnews.com. The Indonesian government's commitment reflects the growing focus on public health and the well-being of citizens, especially children, to reduce the rate of stunting in the country.

