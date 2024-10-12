Indonesia: Insurance firms at risk of failing to meet capital requirements

October 12, 2024_ Several insurance companies in Indonesia may face difficulties in meeting the minimum capital requirements set by the authorities. This situation could jeopardize the stability of the insurance sector, which is already under pressure due to various economic factors. Companies are looking for ways to comply with the regulations, but significant challenges remain. The issue raises concerns about consumer protection and the health of the Indonesian insurance market, Investor Daily reports. Indonesian authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure that insurance companies can continue to operate safely and responsibly.