Indonesia: Interest in investing in SBN compared to bank deposits is growing

July 30, 2024_ In Indonesia, more and more citizens are showing interest in investing in Surat Berharga Negara (SBN), government bonds, rather than traditional bank deposits. As of the end of June 2024, the number of investors in SBN reached 1,106,485, of which 97.97% are individual investors. SBN individual ownership topped 504.55 trillion rupiah, up from previous years, thanks to higher yields compared to deposit interest rates. According to expert analysis, this trend is influenced by the search for safer and more profitable investments in an uncertain economic environment, as reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Growing financial education and investment diversification among the population are contributing to this change in investor behavior.