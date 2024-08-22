Indonesia: International Lesson with Italian Lawyer Manuela Viscardi

Cerca nel sito
 
22 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 21, 2024_ Sekolah Tinggi Ilmu Hukum Sumpah Pemuda (STIHPADA) in Palembang hosted an international lecture with Italian lawyer Avv. Manuela Viscardi, founder of Caronte Consultancy in Milan. The event, titled “The Future of Legal Profession,” addressed the impact of technology, such as Artificial Intelligence, on the legal profession. The lecture generated great interest among students, highlighting the importance of adapting to changes in the global legal industry. The news is reported by hukumonline.com. STIHPADA, accredited as “Unggul” by BAN-PT, continues to promote high-quality educational programs to prepare students for the future.

