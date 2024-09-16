Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Indonesia: Intimidation of journalists raises concerns about trust in police force

16 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
September 16, 2024_ A case of intimidation of a journalist in South Sulawesi has raised concerns about public trust in Indonesia's police force. Police expert Bambang Rukminto has urged the National Police Chief to take action against the behavior of the local police chief, who he accuses of arrogance towards reporters. The situation is exacerbated by fears that silence from the authorities could lead to a decrease in trust in institutions and the legal system. The National Police Commission (Kompolnas) is monitoring the case and has already sent a request for clarification to the South Sulawesi Police Chief, Irjen Andi Rian Djajadi, but has received no response. The incident also involves journalist Heri Siswanto, who has reported alleged abuses related to the creation of driving permits, highlighting the need for greater protection for media professionals in Indonesia, as reported by metrotvnews.com.

