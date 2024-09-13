Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Investments up but employment down

September 13, 2024_ The Indonesian government has successfully achieved its investment targets from 2019 to 2023, but investment growth is not...

Indonesia: Investments up but employment down
13 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 13, 2024_ The Indonesian government has successfully achieved its investment targets from 2019 to 2023, but investment growth is not translating into a proportional increase in employment. The ratio of the number of jobs created to the value of investments has declined from 1,277 jobs for every Rp 1 trillion invested in 2019 to only 1,128 in 2023. This decline is attributed to a shift in investment from labor-intensive to capital-intensive sectors. Shinta Widjaja Kamdani, president of the Association of Indonesian Entrepreneurs (Apindo), pointed out that this trend is evident in both foreign and domestic investment. The source of this information is Investor Daily Indonesia. The situation highlights the need for strategies to improve employment in an environment of growing investment.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
but investment growth investimento investment domestic investment
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza