Indonesia: Investments up but employment down

September 13, 2024_ The Indonesian government has successfully achieved its investment targets from 2019 to 2023, but investment growth is not translating into a proportional increase in employment. The ratio of the number of jobs created to the value of investments has declined from 1,277 jobs for every Rp 1 trillion invested in 2019 to only 1,128 in 2023. This decline is attributed to a shift in investment from labor-intensive to capital-intensive sectors. Shinta Widjaja Kamdani, president of the Association of Indonesian Entrepreneurs (Apindo), pointed out that this trend is evident in both foreign and domestic investment. The source of this information is Investor Daily Indonesia. The situation highlights the need for strategies to improve employment in an environment of growing investment.