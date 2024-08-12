Indonesia: Italian and Japanese Chefs Join Forces in Bali for Exclusive Culinary Event

August 11, 2024_ Italian celebrity chefs Luca Fantin and Alessandro Mazzali will welcome renowned Japanese chef Yusuke Takada for an exclusive four-hand dinner at Bvlgari Resort Bali on August 23 and 24, 2024. This culinary event will showcase the creativity of the three chefs, combining fresh, local ingredients with high-class culinary techniques. The Restaurant, known for its fusion of Italian and Japanese cuisine, offers a unique dining experience, with an eight-course menu accompanied by fine wines. The news is reported by swa.co.id. This event represents an opportunity to celebrate Italian and Japanese food culture, highlighting the importance of fresh ingredients and culinary traditions.