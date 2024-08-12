Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Italian and Japanese Chefs Join Forces in Bali for Exclusive Culinary Event

August 11, 2024_ Italian celebrity chefs Luca Fantin and Alessandro Mazzali will welcome renowned Japanese chef Yusuke Takada for an exclusive...

Indonesia: Italian and Japanese Chefs Join Forces in Bali for Exclusive Culinary Event
12 agosto 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 11, 2024_ Italian celebrity chefs Luca Fantin and Alessandro Mazzali will welcome renowned Japanese chef Yusuke Takada for an exclusive four-hand dinner at Bvlgari Resort Bali on August 23 and 24, 2024. This culinary event will showcase the creativity of the three chefs, combining fresh, local ingredients with high-class culinary techniques. The Restaurant, known for its fusion of Italian and Japanese cuisine, offers a unique dining experience, with an eight-course menu accompanied by fine wines. The news is reported by swa.co.id. This event represents an opportunity to celebrate Italian and Japanese food culture, highlighting the importance of fresh ingredients and culinary traditions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Japanese chefs chefs chef This event represents
Vedi anche
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza