Indonesia: Italian brand Marni transforms commodity bags into luxury items

August 31, 2024_ Italian brand Marni has taken inspiration from traditional Indonesian market bags and transformed them into high-priced luxury items. These bags, originally sold for a few euros, have been relaunched on the market with a price tag of up to $200, thanks to Marni's distinctive design. The bag, called 'Marni Charity Basket', is not only a fashion item, but also supports humanitarian causes for less fortunate children in various countries. The news was reported by detik.com, highlighting how Italian design can influence and enhance local cultural elements. Marni, founded by Consuelo Castiglioni, continues to demonstrate its commitment to sustainability and the art of design.