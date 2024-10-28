Cerca nel sito
 
Indonesia: Italian Chef Gabriel Fratini Presents His Art in Bali

October 28, 2024_ Gab's Gastro Bar in Bali will host the art exhibition "Friendship Without Borders" by Italian chef Gabriel Fratini, which combines...

Indonesia: Italian Chef Gabriel Fratini Presents His Art in Bali
28 ottobre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 28, 2024_ Gab's Gastro Bar in Bali will host the art exhibition "Friendship Without Borders" by Italian chef Gabriel Fratini, which combines cooking and painting, on November 5, 2024. Fratini, originally from Pianella, Italy, will exhibit 35 works of art, with proceeds going to improve living conditions in the community of Kalawirandalam, Indonesia. The exhibition is an opportunity to celebrate art and solidarity, with the aim of building a market and a playground for the children of the village. The news is reported by djakarta.id, highlighting the positive impact that art can have on local communities. The event promises to be an important fusion of Italian culture and social commitment, inviting everyone to participate and support this cause.

in Evidenza