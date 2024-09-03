Indonesia: Italian Design Inspires Innovative Spa in Jakarta

September 02, 2024_ Designer Vivianne Faye presented her spa installation called Antrum, inspired by the caves of Sardinia, Italy, at The Colours of Indonesia event in Jakarta. The unique space, featuring indirect lighting and finishes that recall cave rocks, creates a warm and relaxing atmosphere. The designer used innovative materials to recreate the ambiance of Italian spas, emphasizing the importance of wellness and tranquility. The Antrum spa is just one of many installations presented by leading Indonesian designers, as reported by hypeabis.id. The event, which celebrates design and culture, takes place from September 2 to 14, 2024, offering an opportunity to explore the Italian influence in contemporary design.