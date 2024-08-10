Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
Indonesia: Italian Dolce Vita Coming to Jakarta with a Special Evening

Indonesia: Italian Dolce Vita Coming to Jakarta with a Special Evening
10 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

09 August 2024_ Jakarta is gearing up for a unique experience with the La Dolce Vita evening, organized by ExpatNations, which will be held on August 10 at Casa Cuomo restaurant, recognized as the 29th best Italian restaurant in the world by a Michelin-starred chef. The event promises to transport attendees to the heart of Italy, offering an evening full of culinary traditions, music and an atmosphere inspired by Italian opera houses. Open to expats and Indonesians, the event includes welcome drinks, snacks and special promotions, creating an opportunity for Jakarta's international community to socialize. The news is reported by whatsnewindonesia.com. The evening will take place from 7:00 pm to midnight, with a flexible dress code that encourages guests to show off their Milan Fashion Week-inspired style.

