Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
Indonesia: Italian Feast in Jakarta with Massilia and gourmet cuisine
26 luglio 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
25 July 2024_ Jakarta will host the ExpatNations Bella Ciao Italiana Free Flow Party on 27 July 2024, an event celebrating Italian cuisine and conviviality. The evening will take place at Massilia Cucina Italiana, a restaurant recognized as among the best in the world, where participants will be able to enjoy authentic Italian pizzas and dishes with Thai influences. The event promises to unite Jakarta's international community, welcoming expats and Indonesians into a lively and welcoming atmosphere. As reported by whatsnewindonesia.com, the entrance fee is IDR 200k per person, with a selection of drinks and food to suit all tastes. The evening will be animated by live music and games, making the event an unmissable opportunity to socialize and have fun.

