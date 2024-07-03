Indonesia: Italian-inspired cycling event takes place in Magelang

July 2, 2024_ The Local Legend 2024 cycling event, inspired by the Italian race La Stelvio Santini, was held in Magelang, Indonesia. Around 500 cyclists participated in the competition, which offered two categories: a long one of 120 km and a short one of 90 km. The choice of Magelang as the venue was motivated by the beauty of its mountain landscapes and the presence of Candi Borobudur. The winners will have the opportunity to participate in the prestigious La Stelvio Santini race in Italy. Detik.com reports it. The event also aims to promote sports tourism in the Magelang region.