Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Italian-inspired cycling event takes place in Magelang

July 2, 2024_ The Local Legend 2024 cycling event, inspired by the Italian race La Stelvio Santini, was held in Magelang, Indonesia. Around 500...

Indonesia: Italian-inspired cycling event takes place in Magelang
03 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 2, 2024_ The Local Legend 2024 cycling event, inspired by the Italian race La Stelvio Santini, was held in Magelang, Indonesia. Around 500 cyclists participated in the competition, which offered two categories: a long one of 120 km and a short one of 90 km. The choice of Magelang as the venue was motivated by the beauty of its mountain landscapes and the presence of Candi Borobudur. The winners will have the opportunity to participate in the prestigious La Stelvio Santini race in Italy. Detik.com reports it. The event also aims to promote sports tourism in the Magelang region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Magelang region Magelang event cycling event
Vedi anche
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza