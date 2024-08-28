Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 28 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:04
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Italian Mosaic Exhibition Celebrates 75 Years of Bilateral Relations

August 27, 2024_ The Italian Cultural Institute in Jakarta has inaugurated a multimedia exhibition dedicated to the art of Italian mosaic, on the...

Indonesia: Italian Mosaic Exhibition Celebrates 75 Years of Bilateral Relations
28 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 27, 2024_ The Italian Cultural Institute in Jakarta has inaugurated a multimedia exhibition dedicated to the art of Italian mosaic, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of relations between Indonesia and Italy. The exhibition, titled "Mosaico: Italian Code of a Timeless Art", runs at Ciputra Artpreneur in Kuningan, Jakarta, until August 28. Through archival materials, graphic animations and films, visitors can explore the rich Italian history and culture linked to this ancient art form. The director of the institute, Maria Battaglia, stressed the importance of mosaic, which dates back 3,000 years, highlighting iconic works such as those in the Palatine Chapel in Sicily. The news is reported by thejakartapost.com. The event is organized in collaboration with the Italian Embassy and PT Piaggio Indonesia, manufacturer of the famous Vespa brand.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
rich Italian The Italian Cultural Institute in Jakarta Piaggio Indonesia multimedia exhibition dedicated
Vedi anche
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza