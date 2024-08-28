Indonesia: Italian Mosaic Exhibition Celebrates 75 Years of Bilateral Relations

August 27, 2024_ The Italian Cultural Institute in Jakarta has inaugurated a multimedia exhibition dedicated to the art of Italian mosaic, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of relations between Indonesia and Italy. The exhibition, titled "Mosaico: Italian Code of a Timeless Art", runs at Ciputra Artpreneur in Kuningan, Jakarta, until August 28. Through archival materials, graphic animations and films, visitors can explore the rich Italian history and culture linked to this ancient art form. The director of the institute, Maria Battaglia, stressed the importance of mosaic, which dates back 3,000 years, highlighting iconic works such as those in the Palatine Chapel in Sicily. The news is reported by thejakartapost.com. The event is organized in collaboration with the Italian Embassy and PT Piaggio Indonesia, manufacturer of the famous Vespa brand.