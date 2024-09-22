Indonesia: Italian Navy on strategic visit to Pacific

September 21, 2024_ The Italian Navy recently paid a visit to Indonesia as part of its Indo-Pacific strategy. This mission, involving the ITS Cavour aircraft carrier strike group, aims to strengthen the European military presence in the region. During the trip, the Italian Navy conducted exercises with the US Navy's Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, highlighting the importance of international cooperation. Experts are raising questions about the need for European involvement in Asia, as Italy seeks to assert its influence under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The news was reported by zonajakarta.com. This initiative underscores Italy's commitment to promoting maritime security and strategic cooperation in the Pacific.