Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 22 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Italian Navy on strategic visit to Pacific

September 21, 2024_ The Italian Navy recently paid a visit to Indonesia as part of its Indo-Pacific strategy. This mission, involving the ITS Cavour...

Indonesia: Italian Navy on strategic visit to Pacific
22 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 21, 2024_ The Italian Navy recently paid a visit to Indonesia as part of its Indo-Pacific strategy. This mission, involving the ITS Cavour aircraft carrier strike group, aims to strengthen the European military presence in the region. During the trip, the Italian Navy conducted exercises with the US Navy's Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, highlighting the importance of international cooperation. Experts are raising questions about the need for European involvement in Asia, as Italy seeks to assert its influence under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The news was reported by zonajakarta.com. This initiative underscores Italy's commitment to promoting maritime security and strategic cooperation in the Pacific.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as Italy Italian Navy recently paid as This mission
Vedi anche
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza