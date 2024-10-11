Indonesia: Italy condemns Israeli attack on Indonesian soldiers in Lebanon

October 11, 2024_ Italy has strongly condemned the attack by Israeli forces against two Indonesian soldiers belonging to the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon. The incident occurred while the soldiers were carrying out monitoring activities at their base in Naqoura, where they were hit by an attack from an Israeli tank. The Italian Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, summoned the Israeli ambassador to Italy to protest the incident, stressing that such attacks cannot be tolerated. The news, reported by sindonews.com, highlights Italy's commitment to peace and stability in the region, reiterating the need to respect international law. UNIFIL, an acronym for United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, is a United Nations peacekeeping mission active in Lebanon since 1978.