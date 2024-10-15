Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: Jakarta and Ibu Kota Nusantara Twin City Proposal

October 14, 2024_ The Association of Indonesian Planning Schools (ASPI) has proposed that Jakarta and Ibu Kota Nusantara (IKN) become sister cities....

October 14, 2024_ The Association of Indonesian Planning Schools (ASPI) has proposed that Jakarta and Ibu Kota Nusantara (IKN) become sister cities. This initiative was presented to the former head of IKN authority, Bambang Susantono, who shared the idea on social media. The proposal is for one of the two cities to take on the role of the legal capital, while the other one handles administrative functions. ASPI has developed four scenarios to implement this concept, taking into account factors such as budget and the certainty of signing the presidential decree for the transfer of the capital. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The proposal comes in the context of urban planning in Indonesia, where the government is trying to relocate the capital from Jakarta, a congested metropolis, to IKN, a new city under development.

