Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
Indonesia: Jakarta Elections, Three Pairs of Candidates Running for City Leadership

02 September 2024_ Jakarta residents are preparing to choose their new governor for the next five years, with three pairs of candidates in the...

03 settembre 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
02 September 2024_ Jakarta residents are preparing to choose their new governor for the next five years, with three pairs of candidates in the running. Among the candidates are Ridwan Kamil, former governor of West Java, who promises to plant trees to improve air quality, and Pramono Anung, who focuses on security and transportation issues. A third candidate, Dharma Pongrekun, has proposed making the Jakarta International Stadium rent-free. The information comes from liputan6.com, which highlights the importance of these elections for the future of the Indonesian capital. Jakarta, currently in the process of transitioning to a new status as a global city, requires a leader capable of addressing urban and social challenges.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Giacarta Indonesian capital status as which highlights the
