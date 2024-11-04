Indonesia: Jakarta Elections Uncertain With Candidates Stalled

04 November 2024_ The 2024 Jakarta mayoral election is set to be a competitive one, with candidates failing to reach 50% support in polls. Three research institutes have revealed that the electorate is split between the candidates, with Ridwan Kamil and Suswono leading, but without a clear victory. The situation could lead to a second round, contrary to the expectations of some candidates. The source of this information is kompas.com. The Jakarta election is a crucial event, as the Indonesian capital is a political and economic center of the country, and the results will influence future political dynamics.