Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Jakarta Elections Uncertain With Candidates Stalled

04 November 2024_ The 2024 Jakarta mayoral election is set to be a competitive one, with candidates failing to reach 50% support in polls. Three...

Indonesia: Jakarta Elections Uncertain With Candidates Stalled
04 novembre 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 November 2024_ The 2024 Jakarta mayoral election is set to be a competitive one, with candidates failing to reach 50% support in polls. Three research institutes have revealed that the electorate is split between the candidates, with Ridwan Kamil and Suswono leading, but without a clear victory. The situation could lead to a second round, contrary to the expectations of some candidates. The source of this information is kompas.com. The Jakarta election is a crucial event, as the Indonesian capital is a political and economic center of the country, and the results will influence future political dynamics.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
lead to split between Indonesian capital contrary to the
Vedi anche
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza