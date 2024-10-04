Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: Jakarta governor candidates prepare for first debate
04 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
03 October 2024_ Three candidates for the Jakarta governorship are preparing for their first debate, scheduled for 6 October 2024, with the theme of "Strengthening Human Resources and Transforming Jakarta into a Global City". Ridwan Kamil, candidate number 1, said that he has presented his ideas in previous occasions and has prepared key points for the debate. Dharma Pongrekun, candidate number 2, said that he has no special preparation, while Pramono, candidate number 3, has experience in debates having assisted prominent political figures such as Megawati Soekarnoputri and Joko Widodo. The source of this information is cnnindonesia.com. The debate will be held at the Jakarta International Expo and will be an important opportunity for the candidates to present their visions for the future of the Indonesian capital.

