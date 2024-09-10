Indonesia: Jakarta tackles messy overhead cables

09 September 2024_ The DKI Jakarta provincial government is working to fix the messy overhead cables that affect the aesthetics of the city and the safety of road users. The Integrated Utility Networks (SJUT) development program was launched to address this issue, aiming to reduce overhead cables and improve the urban appearance. However, the head of the infrastructure sector acknowledged the challenges related to population density and the lack of education of the population regarding these initiatives. The source of this information is detik.com. The local government is working with utility companies and the community to improve the situation, while the Association of Telecommunications Network Providers supports the action against illegal overhead cables.