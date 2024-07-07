Indonesia: Jamboree of volunteers for fire prevention in Palangka Raya

6 July 2024_ The Badan Penanggulangan Bencana Daerah (BPBD) of Palangka Raya, in Central Kalimantan province, organized a Jamboree for volunteers involved in preventing forest and agricultural fires. The event, held on Saturday 6 July, aims to improve the skills and capacity of volunteers ahead of the upcoming dry season. The event saw the participation of numerous volunteers, who took part in training sessions and specific training. The initiative has been positively received by the local community, which recognizes the importance of preparing to deal with fire-related emergencies. antaranews.com reports it. The BPBD is the regional disaster management agency, responsible for emergency prevention and response in the region.