Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 11 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Jay Idzes Confirmed in Venezia for Serie A 2024/2025

August 10, 2024_ Indonesian international defender Jay Idzes has been officially confirmed with Venezia for the 2024/2025 Serie A season. The player,...

Indonesia: Jay Idzes Confirmed in Venezia for Serie A 2024/2025
11 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 10, 2024_ Indonesian international defender Jay Idzes has been officially confirmed with Venezia for the 2024/2025 Serie A season. The player, who helped Venezia to promote from Serie B, will have the opportunity to make his debut against Lazio, also facing former Barcelona player Pedro. Idzes, 24, was courted by other Italian clubs such as Torino, Fiorentina and Udinese, but Venezia decided to keep him. With this confirmation, Idzes becomes the first Indonesian to play in the top flight of the Italian league, as reported by jakarta365.net. His presence in Serie A represents an important step for Indonesian football, highlighting the growing interest in Asian talent in European football.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Serie A season Venezia step for Indonesian clubs such as Torino
Vedi anche
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza