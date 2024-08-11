Indonesia: Jay Idzes Confirmed in Venezia for Serie A 2024/2025

August 10, 2024_ Indonesian international defender Jay Idzes has been officially confirmed with Venezia for the 2024/2025 Serie A season. The player, who helped Venezia to promote from Serie B, will have the opportunity to make his debut against Lazio, also facing former Barcelona player Pedro. Idzes, 24, was courted by other Italian clubs such as Torino, Fiorentina and Udinese, but Venezia decided to keep him. With this confirmation, Idzes becomes the first Indonesian to play in the top flight of the Italian league, as reported by jakarta365.net. His presence in Serie A represents an important step for Indonesian football, highlighting the growing interest in Asian talent in European football.