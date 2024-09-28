Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:49
Indonesia: Jembatan Udara Program to Improve Local Economy

September 28, 2024_ The Indonesian government, under President Joko Widodo, has launched a jembatan udara, or air bridge, program to stimulate the...

Indonesia: Jembatan Udara Program to Improve Local Economy
28 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
September 28, 2024_ The Indonesian government, under President Joko Widodo, has launched a jembatan udara, or air bridge, program to stimulate the economy of disadvantaged regions and reduce price disparities between different areas of the country. This program, regulated by Perpres No 70 of 2017, has already activated 41 air routes from 2014 to 2023, but only about 100 of Indonesia's 300 airports have been reached. The Minister of Transport, Budi Karya Sumadi, stressed the importance of this program to improve connectivity and accessibility of communities in remote areas. During Jokowi's term, 27 new airports were built and 140 were improved, thus contributing to the economic growth of less developed regions. The news is reported by Investor Daily. The program aims to ensure that even the most isolated areas can benefit from better access to services and goods.

