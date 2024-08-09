Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:33
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: JKN program achieves 98.19% health coverage

08 August 2024_ Indonesia has achieved 98.19% coverage in the Jaminan Kesehatan Nasional (JKN) program, earning the Universal Health Coverage (UHC)...

Indonesia: JKN program achieves 98.19% health coverage
09 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

08 August 2024_ Indonesia has achieved 98.19% coverage in the Jaminan Kesehatan Nasional (JKN) program, earning the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) recognition at the UHC Awards 2024. This milestone demonstrates the government’s commitment to ensuring access to adequate healthcare services for all citizens. The total number of participants in the program reached 276,520,647, marking significant progress towards public health goals. BPJS Kesehatan Director Ghufron Mukti emphasized that the UHC recognition is a starting point for further improving healthcare services in Indonesia. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The JKN program is key to ensuring that every Indonesian can access quality healthcare, thus contributing to a healthier and more competitive society.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
JKN program program software the program reached
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza