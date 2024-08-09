Indonesia: JKN program achieves 98.19% health coverage

08 August 2024_ Indonesia has achieved 98.19% coverage in the Jaminan Kesehatan Nasional (JKN) program, earning the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) recognition at the UHC Awards 2024. This milestone demonstrates the government’s commitment to ensuring access to adequate healthcare services for all citizens. The total number of participants in the program reached 276,520,647, marking significant progress towards public health goals. BPJS Kesehatan Director Ghufron Mukti emphasized that the UHC recognition is a starting point for further improving healthcare services in Indonesia. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The JKN program is key to ensuring that every Indonesian can access quality healthcare, thus contributing to a healthier and more competitive society.