Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:54
August 16, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo delivered a speech at the MPR (Majelis Permusyawaratan Rakyat) to mark the 79th anniversary of...

Indonesia: Joko Widodo celebrates 10 years of presidency with speech at MPR
16 agosto 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 16, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo delivered a speech at the MPR (Majelis Permusyawaratan Rakyat) to mark the 79th anniversary of Indonesia's independence and his 10th year as president. During his speech, he highlighted the economic and infrastructure progress achieved, such as the construction of over 366,000 kilometers of roads and the reduction of extreme poverty. Widodo also expressed gratitude to the Indonesian people for their support and highlighted the importance of cooperation to address future challenges. The news was reported by antaranews.com. The president announced that his successor will be retired general Prabowo Subianto, scheduled to take office on October 20, 2024.

