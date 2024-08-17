Cerca nel sito
 
Indonesia: Joko Widodo celebrates ten years of presidency with speech at MPR
17 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 16, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo delivered a speech at the MPR (Majelis Permusyawaratan Rakyat) to mark his 10th anniversary of presidency and the 79th anniversary of Indonesia's independence. During his speech, he highlighted the progress made in the country, including building infrastructure and reducing extreme poverty. Widodo also thanked the Indonesian people for their support and stressed the importance of cooperation to address future challenges. The news was reported by antaranews.com. The MPR is Indonesia's supreme legislative body, composed of representatives of the people and regions, and plays a crucial role in the country's governance.

