Indonesia: Joko Widodo highlights Asia's economic potential

October 08, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that Asian countries have great potential to become sources of global economic growth. In particular, he mentioned India, China, and Indonesia as the three nations that are set to become economic superpowers. This statement highlights the growing importance of Asia in the global economic landscape. The statement was made during a program on CNBC Indonesia, highlighting the optimistic outlook for the region. Investor Daily Indonesia reports that Asia is emerging as a key player in the global economy, with significant opportunities for investment and development.