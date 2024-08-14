Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
Indonesia: Joko Widodo leads meeting with government leaders in Nusantara

August 14, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo held a meeting with heads of government from across Indonesia in the new capital Nusantara on...

Indonesia: Joko Widodo leads meeting with government leaders in Nusantara
14 agosto 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
August 14, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo held a meeting with heads of government from across Indonesia in the new capital Nusantara on August 13, 2024. During the event, governors, mayors and district heads discussed the development of the new capital and the importance of implementing regional budgets to stimulate the local economy. Jokowi stressed the need for a sustainable and innovative approach in urban planning, calling on leaders to draw inspiration from the Nusantara project. This was reported by rctiplus.com. The meeting also included discussions on security and the organization of the upcoming local elections, highlighting the importance of collaboration between various levels of government.

capital Nusantara across Indonesia convegno meeting
